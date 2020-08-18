Storms wind down this evening, Rain chances running higher over the next few days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been quite spotty today, but rain chances will be on an upward trajectory over the next few days. We continue to track two disturbances in the tropics.

Any storms that manage to develop Tuesday evening will slowly wind down after sunset. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear through the night. Winds will stay light out of the southwest keeping overnight low temperatures mild. Lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

Wednesday is shaping up like a routine summer day for the Gulf Coasty. Expect a dry start to the day with light breezes. By midday, clouds will begin building as we head up. Highs will reach the lower 90s for many locations prior to the rain. Storms that develop will be a bit more scattered for the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture will rise a touch for Thursday and Friday. We still anticipate storms to come mainly for the afternoon hours. There will just be more of them. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.