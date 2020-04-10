Storms will race through overnight, still tracking severe weather for Easter Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A disturbance will move from west to east along the front tonight bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s around midnight, but those temperatures will cool down by sunrise Friday into middle 50s.

A lingering shower will be possible early Friday morning as the weak disturbance moves east. Skies will clear out through the day with a cooler air mass settling in. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-60s in our northern counties to the lower 70s closer to the coast. Breezes will be steady out of the north.

Clouds will increase through Saturday as a warm front begins to lift north across the region. A few showers will develop late and move north. Sunday will be a WEATHER AWARE day on the Gulf Coast. Models paint out a strong disturbance moving over the Southern States. This will lead to scattered storms Sunday. There will likely be a few severe storms. The exact timing and hazards will come into focus over the coming days.

