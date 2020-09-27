Storms tomorrow afternoon, cooler weather ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a great weekend!

This afternoon we are seeing some isolated showers and storms pop up in NW FL, but those should fade around sunset this evening. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 60’s inland and low-to-mid 70’s at the coastline.

Tomorrow should be our last muggy and warm day for awhile as we expect a cold front to scoot through our neighborhood Monday night into Tuesday cooling us off and drying us out. Ahead of this front, we could start to see showers and storms pop up around lunchtime before a line of storms moves through along the cold front Monday evening into Tuesday. Most of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The main threat will be gusty winds, but that threat remains low and limited. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Wednesday will start a string of days with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Thursday we will have another dry cold front that will keep this nice weather around through next weekend.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center.