Storms sticking around for mid-week, Drier conditions to follow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a rather unsettled Tuesday for the Gulf Coast thanks to a surge in tropical moisture. Rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be a bit more isolated as we move through the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will linger with rain chances dropping to 10-20% after 9 PM. Scattered clouds will linger overnight with lows holding near 70. A few more showers may start up around sunrise Wednesday mainly at the coast.

Extra clouds will be the story Wednesday along with some scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will pick up through the morning, peak around lunchtime, then lessen through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s for most of the region. Have the umbrellas at the ready.

Drier air moves in late this week with a backdoor cold front. Highs will stay warm Friday through the weekend. The chance for storms will rise again next week.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane ion the Central Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S. We are also monitoring two other tropical disturbances farther east closer to Africa. Currently, neither system poses a threat to the U.S.