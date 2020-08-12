Storms slowly wind down tonight, More storms coming Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances are running higher-than-normal for the rest of the week. With more rain around, temperatures will run slightly cooler.

Isolated showers and storms will stick around the Gulf Coast through the evening. A Few heavy downpours will be possible. The rain will tend to wind down as we move past sunset. Overnight, skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal with lows falling into the middle 70s. Lows will bottom out near 80 at the coast.

Moisture values will run higher for Thursday and Friday. This will lead to a better coverage of afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances will climb to 60-70% for the end of the week. Locally heavy downpours will be likely with any storms that move through. Highs will run at or slightly below normal thanks to the higher humidity and extra rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances will drop off through the weekend. Very few showers are expected by Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the middle 90s by early next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eleven in the Central Atlantic is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine within the next 24-36 hours. The system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.