MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This Fourth of July has been marked by a continued unsettled pattern with scattered downpours. Expect this to continue for one more day ahead of some changes for the back half of the work week.

Scattered afternoon storms will lessen in coverage as we move into the evening. Scattered clouds will remain through the night with humid continues. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s. A stray shower will remain possible overnight with some coastal rain possible by sunrise Tuesday.

Moisture will remain high for Tuesday allowing for a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible with the highest rain chances coming from 11am to 4pm. Highs will remain steamy topping off near 90.

Some drier air aloft will begin moving in Wednesday. This will man fewer showers and storms around Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs will run warmer with less rain around topping off in the lower and middle 90s. Moisture will climb again by the end of the weekend leading to more storms.