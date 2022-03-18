MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a busy day across the Gulf Coast with showers and storms throughout the day. As the rest of the evening progresses, the showers and most of the cloud cover will move out of the area, and temperatures will cool into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. Tomorrow, we will stay mostly clear throughout the day with temperatures into the upper-60’s with some places reaching into the low-70’s. Sunday will be more of the same; lots of sunshine with temperatures into the low- to mid-70’s.

Rain chances will remain low for the weekend and for Monday before another system pushes through Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is a possibility for some storms to be severe during this time period, so we will continue to monitor that situation as we head into the start of next week. Rain chances are up to 40 percent for Tuesday night and 50 percent mainly early in the day. You may still see a few showers heading into Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain mainly in northwest Florida.

Enjoy the weekend!