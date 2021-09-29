Storms remain possible Thursday, but drier air arrives to wrap up the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather continue over the Gulf Coast with clouds and occasional showers and storms. Rain chances will be on a downward trend through the rest of the week.

Most of the rain through the evening will focus north of the WKRG news 5 area. We will leave in partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will stay above average overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers may develop around sunrise.

Scattered clouds will again be the story for Thursday with rich tropical moisture in place. Expect a 40% chance of storms. The highest rain chance will occur from 10am to 4pm. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

Drier air will roll in for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages. A few more showers and storms will be possible early next week.