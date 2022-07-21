MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms are possible tonight and early Friday morning. Some could be strong and produce gusty winds.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Monroe Counties in Alabama and for Greene County in Mississippi

Isolated severe storms are possible through the night as a complex of thunderstorms rolls south. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be an issue. The batch of storms will likely weaken after crossing Highway 84.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning. Storms will be a bit more isolated and spottier through the rest of the day Friday. Leftover clouds will keep temperatures slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances are still trending lower for the weekend. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with morning lows in the 70s.