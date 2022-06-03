Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

LOCAL WEATHER:

Big picture, we have a cold front that is draped across the Southeast that will bring us increasing rain chances through this morning and afternoon. We do have the chance for some strong storms mainly around lunch time and after with gusty winds, lightning, thunder, and heavy rain. High temperatures today will be right where they should be this time of year in the upper 80’s for most. The rain should clear out overnight with lows dropping into the 60’s and 70’s.

This weekend looks much drier with rain chances between 0% and 20% and highs in the lower 90’s. We keep a 20% to 30% rain chance into next week with seasonable temps staying in the lower 90’s with lows in the 70’s.

TROPICS:

In the tropics, we are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 1. This will track well to our south and will not impact our area. This system is forecast to stay a relatively weak system as it approaches southern Florida. Tropical Storm watches and warnings have already been issued for these areas.

This morning, the Hurricane Hunters flew into the system and found tropical-storm-force winds but no well-defined center. Another plane is expected to go back into the storm later this morning…..If they are able to find that well-defined center has formed, they will upgrade the system to Tropical Storm Alex.

