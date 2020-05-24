Storms moving out tonight, warm with afternoon storms tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see muggy conditions and mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. Inland communities will stay in the upper 60’s where the closer to the beaches will stay in the low-to-mid 70’s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are now moving out of the News 5 area.

Highs tomorrow will be very warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Those that get a rain shower or thunderstorm will be a bit cooler. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again mainly over our inland counties.

Rain chances increase Memorial Day through midweek (40-50%) mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures fall into the mid-80’s due to the increased showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet at this time.