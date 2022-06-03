MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most places have stayed dry today, but showers and storms started to form along the coastline this afternoon. After the rain moves out tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper-60’s with a few clouds sticking around overnight. Tomorrow, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures back into the lower-90’s. There is still a HIGH risk of rip currents for tomorrow and Sunday, so make sure to be careful along the Gulf waters this weekend.

We will keep a small rain chance throughout next week at around 20 to 30 percent until next Friday. These will be your typical afternoon summertime thunderstorms with a small possibility of there being a few strong storms with some gusty winds. Temperatures will stay in the low-90’s throughout the weekend and into next week.

In the tropics, we are still following Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it makes its way through the southern Gulf. It is anticipated to continue to the northeast and pass over portions of southern Florida on Saturday afternoon. This will bring gusty winds and lots of rainfall to southern Florida, but our stretch of the Gulf Coast should not see many impacts besides elevated rip current risk along the Gulf waters.