MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We started this morning already seeing scattered showers and storms along the coastline. More storms will be possible throughout the day today with more moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Overnight low’s will be similar to this past evening: very seasonable in the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies lingering in the area.

We will have typical summertime weather over the next with rain chances staying elevated over the next several days. There will be between a 40 and 60 percent chance of rain through the end of the week, so it will be smart to keep a rain jacket or an umbrella handy. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s.