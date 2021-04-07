Storms Move Away Today; Weather Aware Late Friday Night into Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather in the next few days will be active as we’ll see multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

The first round comes this morning as storms will move from west to east across the area. While the overall severe threat is low, a strong to severe storm will be possible. Storms look to exit to the east of our area around midday. In the afternoon we’ll keep a slight chance for a shower, but skies will become increasingly sunny as we warm to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will be warm and muggy while keeping a slight chance for passing showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows will be in the mid 60s. For Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day, but we are keeping a closer eye on late Friday night into Saturday.

A line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front. From the overnight Friday through Saturday that line of storms will move across our area. This line has the potential to be stronger than the one moving through this morning as the whole News 5 area is included in at least a slight risk for severe weather meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. At this point all modes of severe weather look possible including damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Storms will move away by Saturday night leaving us with quieter weather for the end of the weekend into the early half of next week. Highs will remain near 80 while lows will be in the 60s until Sunday morning were we’ll be back in the mid to upper 50s.

At the beach, there will be lulls between storms meaning we could still get a decent amount of sunshine. Even when the weather is quiet though stay out of the water as there is a HIGH RISK for rip currents currently in effect through the weekend.