Storms linger this evening, Wet weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will march into the region and stall out. Some storms will be possible with extra clouds as we head into Thanksgiving.

The cold front will slowly move in from the west Wednesday evening and overnight. Ahead of it, there will be a few storms, but the chances will tend to lessen after sunset. The Gulf Coast will be left with some scattered clouds overnight. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s inland to the lower 70s in northwest Florida. The differences will be thanks to the front bisecting the region.

The stalled front will lead to continued cloudiness for our Thanksgiving. Temperatures will stay warm south and east of the boundary with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will run a few degrees cooler north of the front. A few showers will pop up mainly during the afternoon. The rain chance will hold at 30%.

A more active weather pattern will develop for the end of the week. Friday’s rain chance will rise substantially after sunset as an impulse of energy rises along the stalled front. Showers will linger into early Saturday with another big batch of rain sliding through for Sunday. The system will move out Sunday night leading to a massive temperature drop. Get ready for the coldest air so far this season. Highs will only reach the 50s with morning lows in the 30s.