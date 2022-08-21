MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning with a few showers and mild, humid conditions across the region. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-80’s by the afternoon, but some places could stay cooler with rain possible throughout the day. There is a 50 percent chance that you could see showers and storms with the bulk of the activity coming in the afternoon. Storms will wind down into the later evening with overnight lows dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring higher rain chances up to 70 percent with temperatures staying cooler into the mid-80’s.

Those elevated rain chances will last through midweek, but scattered storms will still be possible even into the latter half of the week. Temperatures will warm back into the upper-80’s by the end of the work week.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has dissipated, but we are tracking a new tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. This does not pose any imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on it.