Storms for Saturday, Much colder for Sunday

Today's Forecast

by: , Audrey Pentecost

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a sunny and seasonable end to the week, the weather pattern looks to become much more active this weekend.

Clouds will continue to increase through the night as our next big weathermaker approaches out of the nation’s heartland. Temperatures will be cool tonight, but milder than recent night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 40s. A spotty shower or two is possible by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday will be an active day for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will rise significantly after 11 AM. Scattered rain will move in off the Gulf of Mexico and from the west. Portions of the Northwest Florida Coast will need to be Weather Aware. Isolated severe storms are possible in the form of damaging wind gusts and/or brief tornadoes. Rain will continue through the evening.

Colder air will surge into the region overnight into Sunday. Skies will stay cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills will hover in the 20s and 30s all day long. A few cold showers will be possible. A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out for our northernmost spots.

Sunshine returns early next week with highs warming through the 50s.

