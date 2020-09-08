Storms fade this evening, rain chances increase through the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Lows tonight will be mild in the lower 70’s inland and mid-70’s at the coast. After the storms clear out, we will see partly cloudy skies with a south wind at around 5 mph switching to NE after midnight.

Tomorrow most of the pop-up showers and storms will be concentrated at the coastline at around 30% coverage. Highs will be around 90 degrees in most spots, with upper 80’s at the beaches.

After a dry Labor Day weekend, the moisture has returned….which means so have the rain chances. Tomorrow we will see most of the rain stick to the coastal areas, but as we move through the week rain chances increase with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. This pattern should stick around through the weekend.

