Storms fade after sunset, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have popped up on our radar once again this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. After sunset we will start to see these storms fade. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 70’s inland and mid-70’s at the coastline with a calm wind overnight.

Tomorrow looks like a wet day for most with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, so don’t forget that umbrella! Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s. The rip current risk is expected to go down to moderate at the beaches tomorrow, but still enter the water with caution.

This unsettled pattern continues through the week with rain chances gradually easing off to around 40% by the second half of the week with highs sticking in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

