Storms fade after sunset, drier Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The showers and storms we saw this morning have moved into the Gulf, but we are seeing some isolated storms pop up this afternoon so check that radar before heading out. The rain will fade around sunset this evening and will make way for partly cloudy skies, a calm wind and lows in the 70’s.

Tomorrow the rain will be cleared out with only a 10% chance of a shower or isolated storm, making it a great day to get out and enjoy outdoor activities like the beach or golf. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s with a low risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Rain chances will increase as the week goes on as a front stalls over our area. High temperatures will be on the downward trend as the rain coverage increases, falling below 90 for most spots by Friday.

Neither Tropical Storm Kyle nor Tropical Storm Josephine are currently a threat to the Gulf Coast.