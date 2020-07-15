Storms expected to be more widespread for Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

The storms have now faded for the most part over our area since the sun has set. Lows tonight will dip into the 70’s with a calm wind, leading to very muggy conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow we bring showers and storms with more coverage than we have been seeing at around 60%. One or two of the storms that do form tomorrow could be strong or briefly severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. With more widespread rain and cloud cover, temperatures will not be AS hot near 90 for most spots. A heat advisory is not likely because of this.

Thursday looks to be wet as well with a 50/50 shot that rain finds you. After that we go back to our typical summertime pattern for your weekend and start of next week. The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for at least the next 5 days.