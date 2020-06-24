Storms exiting out area, rain and isolated storms possible overnight

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

It has been an active day so far with multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings occurred this afternoon associated with our first line of thunderstorms. We have been talking about a second round of severe weather possible, but it looks like that line is weakening and could just bring us some rain showers. We will keep watching this and let you know if anything changes.

Tomorrow we will still keep our moderate rain chances but after that, we will see rain chances decrease and high temperatures stick near 90 degrees.