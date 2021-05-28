Storms end this evening, Sunshine and lower humidity through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. A rogue strong of severe storm is possible.

A cold front will slide towards the Gulf Coast this evening. An isolated storm will be possible through the evening and into the first half of Friday night. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

The weekend is trending drier with more sunshine and a nice drop in the humidity. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Memorial Day will remain dry and sunny.

Small rain chances will make a return to the region next week with seasonable temperatures.

