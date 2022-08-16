MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated showers and storms look to continue tonight with evening higher rain chances ahead through the rest of the work week.

Isolated showers will continue through the evening. A strong or storm cannot be ruled out with high winds being the main threats. Showers and storms will wind down after sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 70s.

Wednesday will be like Tuesday with scorching heat. Temperatures will easily reach the middle 90s with heat index values approaching 110°. Another round of storms will develop after lunchtime. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some small hail.

Our attention then turns to heavy rain Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will skyrocket leading to hefty downpours. The pattern will remain unsettled into the weekend.