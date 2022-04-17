MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! Some strong storms have moved through the area throughout the afternoon and into this evening. These storms will continue to push through into the later evening hours. There is a slight risk, or a level 2 out of 5 risk, of severe weather this evening with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. The severe threat should wrap up around midnight, but some showers and storms will stick around into the early morning hours. Eventually, the rain will clear out and the clouds will clear up throughout the day, but you can expect breezy conditions tomorrow with temperatures into the upper-70’s.

We will have a low risk of rip currents over the next few days, and mostly clear conditions will stick around through Wednesday. Some clouds will roll into the area by Thursday, but rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper-70’s and eventually into the low-80’s by the end of this week.