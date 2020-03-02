Storm Chances Rising, WEATHER AWARE for Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a gorgeous weekend across the Gulf Coast, the weather pattern is becoming more active and unsettled for the first half of this first work week of March.

A warm and more humid air mass will continue to overspread the Gulf Coast tonight and into Tuesday. A south wind will keep temperatures elevated with overnight lows falling into the mid-60s. Deeper moisture in place will lead to the chance for a few spotty showers overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.

It will feel more like spring on Tuesday as temperature climb into the middle and upper 70s. That’s about ten degrees above average. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers and storms. The best chances will lie across areas north of I-10. Showers will linger into the evening as a front begins to stall out.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE on Wednesday. A nearly stationary front will likely sit along I-10. An area of low pressure will move from west to east along that front bringing a good chance of rain and some thunderstorms. Isolated strong and sever storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy downpours will be the main weather hazards, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The area will likely see some heavy rain through the end of the day Wednesday. Rainfall totals will rain from 2-4”.