Storm chances rising Tuesday, A strong or severe storm is possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An approaching frontal boundary will be a focus for higher rain chances Tuesday. There is also a threat for a few strong storms.

A cold front will approach from the west Monday night and Tuesday morning. Moisture levels will stay high leading to cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. The best rain chances will occur after midnight in our northernmost communities. A few strong storms will be possible, but the chances are very low. Overnight lows will stay elevated in the middle 60s with some areas of fog forming especially near the water.

The front will move in an begin stalling out Tuesday. This will lead to unsettled weather with cloudy skies and high humidity. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Storm chances will increase through the afternoon and into the evening. The environment will be favorable for a few strong storms mainly east of I-65. Rain and storm chances will remain elevated into Tuesday night.

A secondary cold front will sweep across the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning bringing an end to the rain. Drier and cool air will begin to settle into the region. Sunshine will return Thursday and Friday with lows falling into the 30s and highs in the upper 50s.