Storm Chances Rising Tonight, A Few Severe Storms Possible Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana. Wave activity will increase locally with a severe weather threat coming Saturday.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on our part of the Gulf Coast this evening. Rain and storms chances will increase overnight as Delta continue to track inland. Overnight low temperatures will stay elevated thanks to a stronger southeast wind and higher humidity. Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. A line of showers and storms associated with Delta will slide west through the day. The line will enter our Mississippi Counties around 2-3 AM. The overall severe weather threat is low, but not zero. The line of storms will slowly move east, likely exiting the News 5 viewing area by 6-7 PM. Damaging wind gusts will be possible, along with a brief tornado. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s. It will be a breezy day with south winds around 15-20 mph and 6-9-foot waves at the coast.

Conditions will improve Sunday with a return to sunshine and drier air. Highs will reach the 80s with lows in the 60s and 70s. This will lead into a quiet week with sunshine. There will be a few cold fronts that pass through, but we will leave the mention of rain out of the forecast.