Storm chances ending tonight, Drier and cooler days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will march through the Gulf Coast this evening setting up a couple of cool, crisp fall days.

A cold front will slide through the region this evening. There will be shower and storms through and in the few hours after sunset as the front moves from west to east. An isolated strong storm will be possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night as wind shift out of the northwest. This will begin to usher in much cooler air. Morning lows Tuesday will range from the upper 50s inland to the middle 60s at the coast.

Tuesday will start off cloudy, but skies will become sunny by the afternoon. The cooler air mass will settle in with brisk winds out of the northwest. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s, all dependent on when the clouds clear. Temperatures will begin falling Tuesday night. You may need the light jackets by mid-week. Morning lows will fall into the lower 50s.

Another front will move through Thursday, but there will be no rain with this one. Skies will stay sunny through the rest of the week with highs back into the lower 80s by Thursday. Temperatures will fall again Thursday and Friday. Some of us will see morning lows drop into the upper 40s.