Storm chances ending this evening, Nice stretch of weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms will continue through the evening with drier air moving in overnight.

The Gulf Coast experienced it’s third significant weather event in the last two weeks. Residents in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida saw tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding. Some portions of lower Alabama experienced over seven inches of rain.

Scattered storms are expected to linger through the evening as the cold front begins to march through. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible. The rain chances will likely drop after sunset as we begin to stabilize the atmosphere. Temperatures will stay mild through the night with overnight temperatures falling into the lower and middle 60s.

Thankfully, the weather pattern will begin to quiet down. Friday will be a sunny day on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the middle 80s for most spots. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler at the beaches and along the bay. South winds will return ahead of another front for Saturday. This cold front will bring some extra clouds and a slim rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Sunday and Monday, falling closer to seasonal averages. The pattern will remain quiet through Wednesday.