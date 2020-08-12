Still Steamy with Even More Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Steamy, stormy, and tracking the tropics are this morning’s weather headlines.

Moisture levels will slowly rise through the rest of the week. This will mean more significant rain chances for the rest of the work-week. The rain chances will go from 50% today and rise to 70% by Friday. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible along with an occasional high wind gust. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler with more clouds around but will remain close to average. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Even though it will be a couple of degrees cooler, heat index values will still be in the triple digits.

The long-range forecast includes a drier air mass. Rain chances will drop through the weekend and into early next week.

TROPICS:

T.D. 11 will continue moving west and then west-northwest over the next few days. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Thursday. If it does become a named storm, it would break the record for the earliest “J”-storm on record.

Long-range forecast models weaken the storm as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles this weekend. This system will pose no threat to the Gulf Coast.