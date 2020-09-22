Still Cool & Dry Today before Warmer with Storms Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be another cloudy day with isolated showers. The overall coverage of rain will be a little less. Highs will reach the middle 70s, Moisture from what is left of Beta will arrive later this week. A weak warm front will slide through the region Thursday leading to warmer temperatures. A few strong storms will be possible Thursday evening. Highs will climb back into the 80s.

As we move into the weekend we’ll be looking at pretty average weather with highs in the mid-80s with a slight chance for daytime pop-ups.

TROPICS:

Beta made landfall late last night in Texas. The storm will weaken and move very slowly northeast along the Texas Gulf Coast spreading heavy rain. The remnants of Beta will eventually move through Louisiana and Mississippi later this week.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has already become the second most-active season on record with 23 named storms. With Beta coming ashore, there has now been nine U.S. landfalls. The only other time that has happened was back in 1916.

The disturbance near Florida will meander near south Florida over the next few days. It has a low 10% chance of developing. This does not currently pose a threat to the Central Gulf Coast.

In other tropical news, Paulette has come back from the dead. Paulette has regenerated into a tropical storm south of the Azores. Paulette is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves west then south.

Teddy is moving north and will likely make landfall in Canada tomorrow.