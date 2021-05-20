Still Breezy While Trending Drier and Warmer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be a transition day for the Gulf Coast. The morning will start off a touch cloudy and a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Drier air aloft will start building into the region during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sun. Like yesterday, it’s going to be a windy day with areas closer to the coast being included in a wind advisory that runs through the evening. There will be frequent gusts above 30 mph.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern U.S. this weekend. This will result in abundant sunshine, easing winds, and a quick warm-up. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday through next Wednesday.

In the tropics, we continue to track a disturbance northeast of Bermuda. This has a high chance of developing into a subtropical system. If it becomes a storm, the first name on the list is Ana. This poses no threat to the United States.