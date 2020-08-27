Sticky with High Rain Chances; Laura Continues Inland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Humidity will remain elevated through the end of the week. Deep-tropical moisture will linger in the wake of Laura. This will lead to a 50-60% chance of scattered tropical downpours Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a steady breeze out of the southeast.

High surf will ease today, but it will remain high through the morning. The high risk for rip currents continues through Friday. The risk of any minor coastal flooding is ending.

The pattern will stay unsettled through the weekend. Daily rounds of scattered showers and storms will continue. The best chances will be during the afternoon hours. Our weather will slowly start going back to normal into next week.

TROPICS: The landfall occurred just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.

As Laura continues moving inland, it will continue to dump heavy rain and lash the region with destructive winds, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes. The storm surge will remain high in the 10-20-foot range through early Thursday. Flooding may not recede for a few days due to a prolonged south wind. Hurricane-force wind gusts will be possible throughout central and northern Louisiana with tropical storm-force winds extending north into Arkansas through the end of the week.