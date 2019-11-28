Stellar Thanksgiving weather, higher rain chances by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Happy Thanksgiving to the entire Gulf Coast! Mother Nature is giving the region her best this holiday.

After a seasonably cool start, temperatures should begin to climb nicely. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 60s to near 70, very close to what the region would typically expect for the holiday. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with some occasional high clouds. Winds will stay light and out of the north.

Friday will be dry to as we begin a slow warming trend. Highs will jump back into the lower 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase Saturday as our next rainmaker takes shape to our west. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

A cold front will drive through the Gulf Coast Sunday morning bringing a line of showers and isolated storms. A much cooler air mass will move into the region early next week. You’ll need the jackets with morning lows dipping into the 30s with highs in the 50s.