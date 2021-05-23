Stellar Sunday, Dry Streak this Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are having a lovely start to our weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s but as we head to the afternoon we will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach. There is a stretch of beautiful, dry weather for the next week ahead. A warming trend is underway with highs in the low 90s by the end of this upcoming week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ana has formed in the Central Atlantic. Ana poses no threat to the United States.