Stellar Labor Day weekend, Storms return next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some slightly drier air has settled into the region in time for the holiday weekend. Rain chances look to return next week.

A stray shower will be possible early in the evening, but skies will become mostly clear through the overnight hours. Breezes will stay light and variable. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weekend is looking fantastic! Get ready to fire up the grills and hit the pool or beach. We anticipate a healthy dose of sunshine for the afternoon with just some passing fair-weather clouds. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages. Mornings will start off near 70 with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. An afternoon sea breeze will try to trigger a stray shower or storm, but most areas will remain rain-free.

Moisture will increase Labor Day leading to a few showers and storms. We will watch a tropical wave moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. This could lead to higher rain chances.