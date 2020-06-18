Steamy with Spotty Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather continues to remain relatively steady. Today we begin on the comfortable side, but we’ll warm up quickly. By the afternoon most will top out around 90. A southerly wind will add more humidity to the equation today so it will feel a little warmer than recent days.

Even with higher humidity, that won’t translate into higher rain chances. There will likely be a couple to a few isolated pop ups by the afternoon, but the chance rain finds you is only 10%. That rain chance is a little higher if you’re along or south of I-10. Any rain out there will fade past sundown. While a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out tonight, it will be mostly clear and mild with lows near 70.

What we get today will be more-or-less on repeat as we head into the weekend, however, past Father’s Day Sunday we get some changes. Higher moisture will work in and this will result in higher rain chances into next week. Rain chances will be much more typical for this time of year with a 30-40% chance for daily pop up showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way. That’s thanks in part to Saharan Dust that will move across the Atlantic Basin over the next week. Some of that dust will likely make it to the Gulf. This would result in likely in nice sunrises/sunsets, but could mean an uptick in allergies.