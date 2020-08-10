Steamy with Scattered Summer Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully your Monday is off to a good start. Today’s weather headlines include steamy days, increasing rain chances, and an eye on the tropics.

Today starts mostly quiet, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out at the coast. It will get hot quickly with highs in the mid-to-upper 90’s inland and lower 90’s at the beaches. Heat index values will be close to 105 for those that don’t find rain. This week will bring higher rain chances than this weekend. For the first half of the week, about half the area finds a shower or storm each day. Rain coverage will continue to increase a little bit for the second half of the week.

In the tropics, we do have a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance for development both within 2 and 5 days. This could become a tropical depression in the next few days, but towards the end of the week, conditions become less conducive for development. This is currently not a threat to the Gulf Coast.