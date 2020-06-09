Steamy with Scattered Storms

Good morning Gulf Coast, our weather is quieting down, but don’t put the umbrella away just yet.

Cristobal continues to move away to the northwest. The main effects are gone, but some lingering effects continue. A coastal flood advisory continues for Mobile Bay and the Mobile/Baldwin County Coast. Minor coastal flooding that could result in isolated road closures will continue through this afternoon. Surf has decreased, but the risk for rip currents remains high through Wednesday afternoon. Please stay out of the water until conditions get better.

This morning will be warm and sticky with out the door temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. By this afternoon we’ll be in the upper 80s and it will feel even warmer thanks to high humidity. Today begins with a few showers and by this afternoon a little more than half the area will have seen a shower or a pop-up thunderstorm. On Wednesday it’s a 50% chance for thunderstorms with highs near 90 before drier air works in leaving us with a seasonable and sunny end of the week.