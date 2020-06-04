Steamy with Scattered Storms Next 2 Days; Effects from Cristobal this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday or Friday Eve. Today’s headlines include tracking Cristobal, scattered storms, and high humidity.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal has moved very little since making landfall yesterday morning. Cristobal is about 900 south of Mobile, AL. The storm has weakened and will likely become a depression as it continues to interact with land today. Even though wind speeds will likely keep dropping, heavy rain is still a big threat to southeast Mexico.

By tomorrow, the system will begin to move north into the South Central Gulf of Mexico. Gradual strengthening is expected as it moves north Friday and Saturday. The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday evening.

A direct landfall looks most likely somewhere along the Louisiana Coast sometime Sunday into very early Monday, but a landfall can’t be ruled out from the east Texas Coast to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Right now, the forecast calls for Cristobal to move ashore as a strong tropical storm.

As for our area, impacts will likely begin to be felt on the coast Saturday evening in the form of higher waves, rip currents, increasing rain chances, and gusty winds. The heaviest rain for our region will likely come Sunday. A widespread 2-6″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Temperatures will stay steamy for the rest of the week. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with mainly pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity.

The weather pattern for the weekend will focus around the eventual path of Tropical Storm Cristóbal. The storm will begin to move north through the central Gulf of Mexico Saturday bringing increase waves and swells and a high risk of rip currents. Rain will likely move in overnight Saturday. Tropical Storm force wind gusts will be possible Sunday depending on the exact track of the storm. The heaviest rain will likely fall Sunday. Although exact amounts are uncertain, a widespread 2-6″ of rain is possible. Higher-than-normal tides and some coastal flooding will be possible. Unsettled weather will remain possible into Monday. Rain chances will begin to decrease moving into mid-week as temperatures go on a warming trend.