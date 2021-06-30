Steamy with Scattered Downpours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An isolated shower will be possible this morning mainly along the coast. Temperatures will remain mild in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will continue to develop in a scattered fashion through lunchtime and into the afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the main issues. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Deeper moisture looks to stream into the region by the end of the week and into Saturday. We anticipate a better coverage of showers and storms. Some drier air may help to drop the rain chances by the fourth of July.

In the tropics, we continue to follow two disturbances east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. The one farther west has a low chance of developing while the eastern one has a high chance. These will need to be watched in the days ahead, but neither currently poses an imminent US threat.

