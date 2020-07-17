Steamy weather continues this weekend with low rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a hot and steamy end to the work week with very little rain to cool us down. We anticipate this trend to continue into the weekend.

Shower chances will stay quite limited through the evening and into Friday night. Expect a few clouds around early on, but skies will become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will stay seasonable with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s. It will be a touch warmer at the coast with lows closer to 80. Winds will stay light and easterly.

A July weekend should be warm and steamy. That is exactly what we have coming our way this weekend. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 90s. A few clouds will build for the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a few showers. Heat index values will exceed 105° for many locations.

Models indicate some slightly higher moisture values will arrive next week. This will lead to a slow uptick in the rain chances Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will stay close to seasonal norms.