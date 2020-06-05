Steamy Today; Cristobal Effects this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday. Today’s forecast headlines include tracking Cristobal, steamy today, and increasing surf and rip current risk.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to drop heavy rain over Central America. It is now beginning to turn to the north. Cristobal will likely remain a tropical depression today as it moves north along the Yucatan Peninsula. The depression will reemerge into the south-central Gulf of Mexico tonight. Cristobal is forecast to quickly regain tropical storm status.

As Cristobal moves north, it is expected to slowly gain strength. The storm will approach the Gulf Coast Sunday and will likely make a landfall Sunday evening. The Louisiana Coast appears to be the most likely location for landfall. There will be effects for the Alabama and Northwest Florida Gulf Coasts.

Expect a high risk for rip currents Friday through Sunday and high-than-normal wave and tide activity. The risk for rip currents may remain high into next week as the Gulf typically takes a few days to calm down. Seas could run around 8-10 feet. Higher-than-normal tides could lead to some minor coastal flooding and wind gusts at the coast could approach 40 mph.

Heavy, tropical downpours are expected Sunday. The heaviest rain will likely fall along and south of the I-10 corridor. Some areas could pick up in excess of 4 inches of rain. At the coast, some severe weather can’t be ruled out.

We will continue to monitor the progress of Cristobal through the weekend.

It will be a steamy end to the week. Expect a good supply of sunshine with building clouds during the middle of the day and the afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. The rain chances will hold around 30%. Temperatures will climb quickly reaching the lower and middle 80s at the coast. Inland locations will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The weekend forecast will revolve around the eventual path of Cristobal. Expect a high risk of rip currents at the coast and high wave activity Saturday. Rain chances will rise late in the day as the circulation creeps closer to the Gulf Coast. Areas of heavy rain will be likely Sunday as the system closes in and likely makes landfall. Minor coastal flooding will be possible especially during high tide cycles. Exact rainfall amounts will be dependent on the track of the storm.

Rain chances will likely remain elevated early next week thanks to high moisture values. By mid to late week rain chances will go down and the heat will increase.