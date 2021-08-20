Steamy or stormy with a high risk for rip currents at the beach

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out with temperatures in the 70’s and partly cloudy skies. Once the sun rises, temperatures will shoot up quickly to the 90’s this afternoon with heat index values well into the triple digits thanks to sky-high humidity. Rain chances will come into the mix after lunch starting in our northern communities and moving southeast throughout the day. Rain chances will be lower at the coast.

Tonight, rain chances will stick around through the afternoon, but rain chances will fade as the sun sets. Overall, your Friday Night Football Fever forecast looks good to go!

Looking ahead to your weekend, Saturday looks like a typical summer day with temperatures in the 90’s and afternoon showers and storms. We do bump up the rain chance a tad for your Sunday to around 60%. This sometimes steamy, sometimes stormy pattern sticks around into next week as well.

TROPICS – It certainly looks like August in the tropics. We have Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic that is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane in the next day or so as it moves north. It is expected to make landfall in New England this weekend before turning northeast early next week. Tropical Storm Grace continues its trek through the Bay of Campeche. It is also forecast to become a hurricane over the warm water later today before making landfall in Mexico this weekend. Neither of these systems are forecast to impact our neighborhood, with the exception of a HIGH RISK for rip currents at the beaches today and tomorrow. Lastly, there is a tropical wave that just came off the coast of Africa that has a LOW chance for development. We will continue to watch it.