Steamy or Stormy on Repeat; Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Our summertime weather pattern looks to continue through mid-week. Mornings begin warm and muggy with a slight shower chance near the coast. Temperatures will climb quickly through the first half of the day. Highs will reach the lower 90s early in the afternoon. Scattered storms and downpours will begin around lunchtime and continue into the afternoon.

We don’t anticipate any major changes in the weather pattern with about half the area each day through the weekend will find wet weather. Heat index values will continue to be above 100 in the afternoons for those that don’t find rain.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred remains a disorganized system. The storm is currently fighting mid-level dry air. The path ahead doesn’t get easier.

The official National Hurricane Center track has Fred travelling west-northwest over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. Land interaction will keep the system weak, possibly weakening it back down to a tropical depression. Further land interaction is possible through Friday as the system parallels the northern coast of Cuba.

The NHC track has Fred moving through the Florida Straits Friday and entering the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A turn to the northwest is expected and some strengthening is possible. Residents from the West Coast of Florida to the Mississippi Gulf Coast will need to pay attention. Some impacts from Fred may be felt Sunday through early next week depending on its exact track. We will continue to follow closely and keep you posted.