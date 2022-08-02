Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out muggy and mild with temps in the 70’s for most. We are seeing some isolated coastal showers and storms as well.

Throughout the day, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around 70% this afternoon. No organized severe weather is expected, but it is summertime, so out of the storms that do form, some could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Highs today will be at or just below average thanks to the higher rain chance in the upper 80’s. The storms will fade after sunset this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.

Higher rain chances stick around today and tomorrow before slowly dropping heading into the weekend. Temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

The tropics are quiet.