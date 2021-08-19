Steamy Day Ahead, Scattered Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! You can anticipate another steamy day ahead. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Jackson County from 9 AM- 6 PM. Heat Index values could reach up to 111 degrees. The rest of our communities could see heat index values range from 103-107 this afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s. There isa moderate risk for rip currents at our beaches today. We are tracking Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. Both of these storms pose no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.