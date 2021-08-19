Steamy Day Ahead, Scattered Thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! You can anticipate another steamy day ahead. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Jackson County from 9 AM- 6 PM. Heat Index values could reach up to 111 degrees. The rest of our communities could see heat index values range from 103-107 this afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s. There isa moderate risk for rip currents at our beaches today. We are tracking Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. Both of these storms pose no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories