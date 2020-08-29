Steamy afternoon with scattered thunderstorms

 MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! It is starting to feel steamy outside with a few pop up thunderstorms and warm temperatures. Humidity is sky high today.

This afternoon there is a 60% chance of pop up thunderstorms. We have a surge of moisture into our environment so expect mostly cloudy skies and steamy temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s.

The moisture is anticipated to persist for your Sunday forecast with another 60% chance of rain. Heading towards next week rain chances will fall with drier air on the way. 

TROPICS: Watching two areas of disturbed weather. The first one is located just north of South America with a low chance of development. There is a secondary wave off the coast of Africa that is entering the Central Atlantic with a medium chance of development

