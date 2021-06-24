Steamy afternoon with scattered thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Heat index values are in the triple digits this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Storms will begin developing after 11am in a scattered nature. We will carry a 50% chance of rain through the afternoon. Where it does rain, it will pour.

Slightly drier air will move in for Friday and Saturday dropping our rain chance down to 30%. We don’t see any significant change in this pattern anytime soon. It will be the true definition of summer on the Gulf Coast with warm and steamy afternoons and scattered tropical downpours.